Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $38.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

HP stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

