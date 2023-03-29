Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $38.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 4.0 %
HP stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
