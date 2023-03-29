Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $108,780.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,733.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622 in the last quarter.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

