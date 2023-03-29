Hiscox’s (HSX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,352 ($16.61) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.99) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.47) to GBX 1,285 ($15.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hiscox to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.36) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,212.86 ($14.90).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,072.50 ($13.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,670.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,027.81. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 789.20 ($9.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($13.74) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($184,355.30). In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.20) per share, for a total transaction of £15,433.38 ($18,962.26). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.74) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($184,355.30). Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

