HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €125.00 by Berenberg Bank

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($134.41) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($120.43) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

HBH stock opened at €70.00 ($75.27) on Monday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.55 ($64.03) and a 1-year high of €125.60 ($135.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.59.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

