Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declares $1.31 Quarterly Dividend

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

