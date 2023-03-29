Immatics Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Immatics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share.
Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 29.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
