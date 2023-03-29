Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Immunovant Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

