Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of INFI opened at $0.19 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.