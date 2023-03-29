Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of INFI opened at $0.19 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.