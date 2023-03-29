Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ingenia Communities Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Ingenia Communities Group Price Performance
Shares of INGEF opened at $2.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Ingenia Communities Group has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile
Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'. With a positive impact on more than 10,850 residents each and every day, our commitment to all stakeholders is to perform with integrity, foster respect for all and build community through continuous improvement in everything we do.
