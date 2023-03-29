Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 3,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Integrated BioPharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.12%.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

