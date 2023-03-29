Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

Shares of INLX opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Intellinetics has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

