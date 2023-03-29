International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

International Distributions Services stock opened at GBX 222.30 ($2.73) on Monday. International Distributions Services has a 12-month low of GBX 173.65 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 363.90 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.37. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 823.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

