Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.92.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $646.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $700.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

