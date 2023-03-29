Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CM opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

