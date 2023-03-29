Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $41,938,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.19.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

