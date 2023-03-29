Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $179.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

