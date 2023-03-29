Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.