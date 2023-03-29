Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

DD stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.