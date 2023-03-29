Intrua Financial LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $159.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

