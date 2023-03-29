Intrua Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of C opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.