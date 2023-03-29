Intrua Financial LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average of $181.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.