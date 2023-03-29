Intrua Financial LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

