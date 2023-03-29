Intrua Financial LLC Has $724,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

