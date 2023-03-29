Intrua Financial LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

