Intrua Financial LLC Has $943,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

