Intrua Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

