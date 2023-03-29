Intrua Financial LLC Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

