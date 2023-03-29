Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 2,712 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

