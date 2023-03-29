Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,638 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.