Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.