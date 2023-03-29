Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $29.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

