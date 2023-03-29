Intrua Financial LLC Sells 416 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of GTY opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.98%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

