InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Compass Point from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

IVT opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

