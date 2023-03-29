Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 24,700.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADRE opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.