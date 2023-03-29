Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 3,282.9% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 3,282.9% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 716.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

