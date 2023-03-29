Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

