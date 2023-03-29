Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.