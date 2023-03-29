Investors Buy Large Volume of American Express Call Options (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 74,702 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 354% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,459 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,628 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $79,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,375,000 after acquiring an additional 303,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 26,525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $159.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

