Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 85,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,387% compared to the typical volume of 5,719 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,251,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

