Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $18.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.21 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 162,401 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 998,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 824,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

