Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $18.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.21 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 162,401 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 998,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 824,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
