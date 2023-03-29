iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

