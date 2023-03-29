iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

