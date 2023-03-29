iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

