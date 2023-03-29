iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,778 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 74,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

