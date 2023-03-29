iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

