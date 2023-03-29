iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Lowered by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,133 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

