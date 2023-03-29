iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 10,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

