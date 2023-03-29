iSpecimen (ISPC) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare iSpecimen to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iSpecimen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 iSpecimen Competitors 47 711 1284 27 2.62

iSpecimen currently has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 473.31%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 39.45%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iSpecimen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26% iSpecimen Competitors -245.36% -12.10% -7.27%

Risk and Volatility

iSpecimen has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen’s competitors have a beta of 4.97, suggesting that their average share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $10.40 million -$10.25 million -1.15 iSpecimen Competitors $1.69 billion $84.33 million -9.39

iSpecimen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen. iSpecimen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iSpecimen competitors beat iSpecimen on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

iSpecimen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.