J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Raised to Buy at Argus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

SJM opened at $156.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.25. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

