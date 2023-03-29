JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s previous close.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBGS stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.