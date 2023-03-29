JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s previous close.
JBGS stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.98.
In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.
